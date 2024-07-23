Local grocery stores navigate rising inflation costs, offer support for customers

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — As our STOP! Summer Hunger program push continues, we wanted to look at one of the biggest problems plaguing families across the region: rising inflation costs at the grocery store.

“I feel like a lot of that money has dried up so people are really feeling the brunt of how much more expensive groceries have gotten,” said shopper Tomira White.

Tomira White says the rising prices of inflation are really impacting how she can feed her family, especially if she wants to make sure they can eat fresh fruits and vegetables.

“I don't know that prices will ever go back to the prices they were before,” said White.

The U.S. Census found that Wisconsin households spend an average of $221.46 each week on groceries.

While staples like milk, bread, rice, eggs, apples, and bananas cost less here in Milwaukee than the rest of the state and country, Sherman Park Grocery Store owner Maurice “Moe” Wince says that doesn't mean that everyone can afford them.

“Once they get to this register, because of the fluctuation of groceries, they make two choices: choices of the quality and quantity of the amount of groceries that is affordable for their household,” said Wince.

Wince says the issue of inflation has been affecting his grocery store since he opened in 2022.

“All those costs fluctuate and they’re absorbed directly by us as the owners of the grocery store and they’re passed on to the customers,” said Wince.

His hope is to continue to help his neighbors get what they need to thrive.

“Making sure that our folks, on average, have the funding sources and resources available to them to have access to fresh fruits and vegetables is extremely important. Food is justice. Health equity is where we want to be. We want to get involved. Lean in and lift up,” said Wince.

