Local churches ask for volunteers to welcome visitors during RNC

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Ahead of the RNC, two local churches are asking for volunteers to help welcome new visitors during the week of the convention.

“Somehow in the middle of all the hubbub of everything that's going on, especially with the National Convention, that people can center themselves,” said Fr. Timothy Kitzke, Pastor, Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist.

Reverend Timothy Kitzke, Pastor, Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist.

Less than two weeks before the Republican National Convention, Father Timothy Kitzke put out a call to his parishioners, asking for their help.

“I want at least five people here all the time so that there's a sense that there is some presence of the human in the midst of the Divine and that when people come, there's a sense of hospitality,” said Fr. Kitzke.

With thousands of visitors expected to be in and around the area of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist and Old St. Mary, Father Kitzke wanted to ensure volunteers could serve an added purpose.

“Not only is the city great, but the institutions that serve the city when they're doing their jobs as a church should has to have an open-door policy. And not only for the people that are just part of our community, but for anyone,” said Fr. Kitzke.

Deacon Tom Hunt says the need for volunteers is great, especially with such a busy season ahead.

“It's important that we open this and that we include everyone who was not ordained to be part of this whole process because it is it's all about us. It's not just a few people. It's about the church as a whole,” said Dcn. Hunt.

Deacon Tom Hunt, Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist.

Fr. Kitzke and Dcn. Hunt says that the goal with opening up the parishes during the convention is to make sure that everyone has a safe place to worship, regardless of where they fall on the political aisle.

“We, as a church, sometimes may might come off a little bit closed off to ourselves. But we need to engage people at where they are, wherever they are in their lives,” said Dcn. Hunt.

