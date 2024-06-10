Local chefs anticipate James Beard Awards, two Milwaukee restaurant owners could win Best Chef Midwest

Chef Dane Baldwin knows what it's like to be a winner. He is the chef and owner of The Diplomat on Brady Street.

TMJ4 Dane Baldwin

Baldwin was the last winner from Milwaukee to win the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef Midwest. He won in 20-22.

Chef Gregory Leon owns and operates Amilinda on East Wisconsin Street. This year, he was a semi-finalist for Best Chef Midwest and has gone even further in previous years.

TMJ4 Gregory Leon

The James Beard Awards is a prestigious honor. The James Beard Foundation was established in 1991 and honors leaders in the culinary industry.

Monday night, there will be a new winner for 2024 and two Milwaukee chefs have the chance to take home the honor.

Chefs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite operate EsterEv. They are finalists for Best Chef Midwest. They're up against chefs from cities like St. Louis, Omaha and Minnapolis.

"They deserve it," Chef Leon said. "They've been semi-finalist I think seven times and I love those guys. They're good friends. I love the food they put out, the integrity they have with what they do. We're all sending them great energy and we hope they bring it home for Milwaukee this year."

The name Dan Jacobs might sound familiar. He is currently competing on the show Top Chef which airs on Bravo.

This opportunity has really shined a light on Milwaukee's food scene. People from across the country are starting to notice the chefs and restaurants in the city.

Chef Baldwin has always known Milwaukee's chefs were one of the best of the best. He grew up on the north side of the city and has been cooking in kitchen for 22 years. He said he remembers

"When your name is called I gotta tell you, that's not anything I would ever take for granted and not a feeling I'll forget," Baldwin said.

"What is that feeling like?," reporter Symone Woolridge asked.

"It's polarizing in a lot of ways. There's been a number of chefs that I've looked up to over the years and to be in that realm so to speak, it really is awing."

Chef Baldwin and Chef Leon are cheering the Dan's on!

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip