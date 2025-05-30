MILWAUKEE — A judge has ruled that pills found in the Sade Robinson's apartment can be discussed during the trial of Maxwell Anderson, who is accused of killing the 19-year-old.

Local attorney Pat Cafferty provided insight into what that could mean for Anderson's case.

During a court proceeding without the jury present, defense attorney Anthony Cotton indicated he may present an alternative theory about "bad elements in the community" the victim may have associated with.

Watch: Local attorney analyzes defense strategy as pills evidence approved for Anderson trial

Local attorney provides analysis of Maxwell Anderson trial on day 3

"We don't have enough information right now to fully understand what the defense theory is going to be," Cafferty noted. "But this interaction with the judge and the prosecutor would suggest that what attorney Cotton is attempting to do is present an alternative theory to the jury as to who may have killed Sade Robinson."

The defense highlighted that when police searched Robinson's apartment, they found a pink safe containing 47 suspected methamphetamine pills, a small amount of marijuana, and $888 in cash.

"The suggestion here — may be — by the defense that not only was she involved in the purchasing of methamphetamine, but perhaps the sale of methamphetamine," Cafferty said.

This strategy appears aimed at creating reasonable doubt among jurors by suggesting someone involved in the narcotics trade could be responsible for Robinson's death, Cafferty noted.

"If they can reconcile the evidence upon any reasonable hypothesis consistent with the defendant's innocence, they must do so and return a verdict of not guilty," Cafferty said, explaining how the judge will instruct the jury.

Anderson's trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

