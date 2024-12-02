Listening session underway at Whitefish Bay Village Hall on lead service line replacement project

VILLAGE OF WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — A public listening session is underway at Whitefish Bay Village Hall to discuss the next steps in replacing lead pipes.

The session follows a ruling by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandating water systems across the country replace lead service lines by 2037, and comes months after President Joe Biden visited Wisconsin to announce the new investments to help effort it.

The process is expected to employ thousands of local trade workers and unions, with Milwaukee having 65,000 lead pipes in use—the most in the state.

Biden touts new investments in lead pipe removal during Tuesday trip to Milwaukee

Exposure to lead in drinking water can cause serious health effects in all age groups.

Listening session at Whitefish Bay Village Hall on lead service line replacement project

The Village of Whitefish Bay has already begun replacing lead service lines and is now scaling up the effort. Plans include working with industry experts to develop a comprehensive replacement strategy that meets EPA requirements, including phasing and financing options, according to a lead notice from the Village.

The project is expected to take about 10 years, or longer if an extension is granted, to complete all replacements. Additionally, the Village will conduct lead testing at 60 households in 2025 as part of its Monitoring Site plan.

Who can attend?

Monday's meeting is open to Whitefish Bay residents. Attendees can pick up a water testing kit and ask officials questions. The test kits cost $34 to receive lab results.

A presentation is scheduled for 5 p.m., with officials sharing details about the replacement project. TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar is at the listening session to hear residents' concerns.

The Village hall is located at 5300 N Marlborough Dr, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217.

The meeting runs from 4 to 6 p.m.

