Liquid asphalt container insulation catches fire Sunday on W. Hampton Ave.

MILWAUKEE — The insulation of a liquid asphalt container caught fire Sunday prompting a large response from the Milwaukee Fire Department near the 11800 block of W. Hampton Ave.

According to MFD, the generator inside the container overheated the insulation causing it to burst into flames.

The fire was tricky to put out, because of where the fire was located. Authorities had to get water from fire hydrants and spray it down a smokestack onto the insulation.

It took about an hour for MFD to put out the fire, and no one was injured in the process.

MFD got in contact with the owners of Stark Pavement Corp, an asphalt contractor, to find out what was inside the containers. Milwaukee Hazardous Material Response Team (Haz-Mat) was not needed at the scene.

Tune in tonight at 10 for the latest.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip