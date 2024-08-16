'Light the Hoan' hosting annual fundraising event this weekend

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, 'Light the Hoan,' the non-profit behind the lights, is hosting a fundraiser filled with music, boat rides, and food to celebrate the Hoan and Milwaukee waterways.
The festivities include a Retro Cruise with DJ Vega and DJ Shawna’s Good Vibes Cruise ft. Radio Milwaukee.
Both cruises will run just about 2 hours, and both feature a complimentary drink and prime viewing of fireworks and light shows.
Erika Smith, the Executive Director of 'Light the Hoan,' joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss more information about how you can get involved.
You can watch the full interview in the media player below:
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.