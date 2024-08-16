MILWAUKEE — On Friday, 'Light the Hoan,' the non-profit behind the lights, is hosting a fundraiser filled with music, boat rides, and food to celebrate the Hoan and Milwaukee waterways.

The festivities include a Retro Cruise with DJ Vega and DJ Shawna’s Good Vibes Cruise ft. Radio Milwaukee.

Both cruises will run just about 2 hours, and both feature a complimentary drink and prime viewing of fireworks and light shows.

Erika Smith, the Executive Director of 'Light the Hoan,' joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss more information about how you can get involved.

You can watch the full interview in the media player below:

'Light the Hoan' hosting annual fundraising event this weekend

