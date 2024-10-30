Let's Talk Milwaukee is back again! City residents share what they love about Brew City

TMJ4 will host ‘Let’s Talk Milwaukee’ Wednesday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the 3rd Street Market Hall. It’s a chance to connect with our team and share the stories you’d like for us to tell.

TOMORROW: Join us at Milwaukee's 3rd St. Market Hall for Let's Talk Milwaukee!



Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Milwaukee on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m.



More details here: https://t.co/yIlfCOgH2p pic.twitter.com/FENUNuPYYg — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) October 29, 2024

It’s been a blast getting to know so many of you and we look forward to meeting even more of you later today. You matter to us and what matters to you is important as well.

We want to know what’s going well, what’s not, and if there’s anything we should know about life here in Milwaukee.

If you can’t think of anything just yet, no worries. You can still come and just mingle with our team. No matter where we host a session, we always find that community is what matter to many people.

“I moved back to Milwaukee like two years ago,” said Mary Ramirez. “I did my undergrad here at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. This place is a great community to support artists and each other.”

TMJ4

“I’ve been here for about 10 years and I love the friendly community,” said Thomas Wagner. “I feel like anywhere you go someone is willing to chat with you.”

TMJ4

We hope to see you there!

