Leaders with Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative host 6th annual Operation: Back-to-School

WEST ALLIS — Operation: Back-to-School is just getting started. On Friday, the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative will host their 6th annual school supply giveaway.

"So we have an array of book bags and other items for kids starting from pre-kindergarten all the way up to senior year high school," said Debbie Buchanan, MHVI Executive Director.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Debbie Buchanan, MHVI Executive Director

"This is our work area where we’ve been setting up barrels based on the school ages of the children. Again a lot of books, supplies, crayons, pencils, pens, everything that they need to get themselves ready.”

Watch: Local group helps families get much needed school supplies.

Operation: Back-To-School helps families get much needed school supplies

The event is specifically for parents and grandparents who have served in the military. It’s all in an effort to ease the burden of all the back to school costs.

“Reports have been out that it’s costing about $500 per child, just in school supplies and other things that they need,” said Buchanan. “So for us to be able to alleviate that financial burden so that parents can focus on the other things their kids might need for school.”

Buchanan said it has been all hands on deck to gather and organize all of the donated items. There are barrels full of school supplies and even some technology to give away. Task Force Uplift donated over 200 laptops and tablets to give away as well.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure back to school supplies

“Again this is another expensive item that parents can’t afford, and we wanna make sure that our children have connections to technology so that they can do their homework and the assignments and stay on pace with all the other students in their classroom,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan said she's constantly meeting veterans through their programming who often struggle to make ends meet. She shared this work hits close to home for her since she's a veteran herself. It's a big reason why she's looking forward to easing some of the financial difficulty this Fall.

TMJ4 Debbie Buchanan says working with the MHVI hits close to home due to her previous military service.

"So not only are we taking care of very special population because we continue the serve our heroes its also helping us share the burden in the community so that our community military so that we can be able to share the responsibility of community support," said Buchanan.

Buchanan said they served nearly 100 students last year and are hoping to help even more on Friday. The event is being held from 11am to 3pm at the Liberty Heights Park just on block of S. National Ave.

If you plan on attending, you will not need to register ahead of time but you will need to bring proof of military service.

The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative is still accepting donations. You can drop off school supplies for pre-kindergarten - 12th grade students to the MHVI office at 6300 W National Ave, West Allis, WI 53214 or call 414-257-4111 to schedule a pick up.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip