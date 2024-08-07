Leaders Igniting Transformation engaging with voters after shift in presidential race

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Just two weeks ago, this year's election was turned upside down — after President Biden ended his re-election campaign.

After that historic decision, we wanted to know how local groups are using this change to organize and canvass for new voters.

In that effort, Leaders Igniting Transformation is hitting the pavement, engaging with voters across Milwaukee, and making sure they know exactly what is on the ballot.

“We really want to make sure that we're providing a safe space for people to feel empowered, especially young people who are typically left out of the political process or don't feel as engaged, can have a place,” said Cristhabel Martinez, Senior Civic Engagement Manager, Leaders Igniting Transformation.

Cristhabel Martinez is in charge of LIT’s Civics team.

Martinez says her work centers around supporting canvassers like Savion Jarvis, who are interested in using their voices for change.

“It's not like we're seasonal and we're just coming to get people's vote. We are nonpartisan, which I guess in a way is very helpful, and it makes it easier to have conversations with people,” said Martinez.

“Right now, it’s kind of crazy in a political way. But you know, everything's political. I think it's just important for people to know how to use their voice and how to stay involved,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis grew up on Milwaukee’s north side and is about to start his sophomore year of college in North Carolina.

He says he wants to spend his summer vacation connecting with his neighbors in a new way and give them the confidence to be well-informed.

“There's a lot of issues on this ballot that directly impacts us and as residents of Wisconsin, so really just educating them on what's important and how they have a voice in impacting what can happen in the future,” said Jarvis.

