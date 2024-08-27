The economy, education, reproductive rights — TMJ4's Symone Woolridge has heard from voters on all of these topics ahead of the November election.

Joseph Addison is a member of a group that is hoping whatever is most important to voters is important enough to stop by the polls.

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge Joseph Addison is the President of 100 Black Men in Milwaukee

Addison is the president of 100 Black Men in Milwaukee. He started as a mentee with 100 Black Men of America.

100 Black Men of Milwaukee A snapshot shared with TMJ4 by 100 Black Men of Milwaukee.

These groups work to improve the lives of African Americans through mentorship, education and opportunities. On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee branch of 100 Black Men will host a town hall to emphasize the importance of voting amongst the Black community. Both men and women are invited.

The event is part of a 12 city tour lead by 100 Black Men of America. Black officers, judges community activists and students will gather in Room 605 in Building M at MATC.

Watch: Symone chats with community leaders about the importance of voting.

Leaders at 100 Black Men of Milwaukee working to get more people to the polls

"Our motto is, what they see is what they'll be," says Addison. "Not only will they see us being civically engaged, we're encouraging them to be civically engaged. We're not telling people who to vote for. We're not telling people how they should vote. Provide them the facts, educational factional facts to let them decide."

100 Black Men of Milwaukee A snapshot shared with TMJ4 by 100 Black Men of Milwaukee.

Addison says you can compare the conversation to a barber shop talk — a relaxed environment to just chat and learn without judgment.

There will also be chances to talk about what's going well and what could improve in the community. The event runs from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Find more details here.

100 Black Men of Milwaukee Real Men Vote flyer

