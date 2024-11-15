Law enforcement investigating a homicide at Milwaukee's Carver Park

Law enforcement is investigating a homicide at Milwaukee's Carver Park.

Around 4:15 on Friday morning, dispatchers received a call about a body on the basketball court there. Responding officers found an 18 to 20 year old Black man dead with multiple gun shot wounds.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is now leading the investigation.

