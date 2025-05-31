Law enforcement hopefuls test skills at Sheriff's Fitness Camp, more encouraged to give it a try

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to put on their tennis shoes and workout gear to learn what it takes to be one of their deputies.

The department is hosting a series of fitness camps throughout the summer in an effort to overcome recruitment challenges.

MCSO kicked off the series at the Milwaukee Sports Complex in Franklin on Saturday morning.

There, law enforcement hopefuls were tested on their agility, endurance, and strength. The sheriff's office says the fitness camp's goal is to give those interested in a career with the department a preview of what it takes to make it through a police academy.

"I would say do this first because you get—kinda—you get your hand in the water, get a little taste of it so you know what to expect and then instead of doing bare minimum you can go above it," said participant Jerry King.

The sheriff's office shared that concerns over the physical tests required to become an officer can often scare people off. They're hoping the fitness camp will help people feel more confident applying.

Upcoming camp sessions will be held on June 14, July 12, Aug. 23, Sept. 6, and Oct. 11 at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

If you are interested in taking part text "FITNESS" to 414-338-9232.

