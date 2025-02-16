Largest retro gaming event in US returns to Milwaukee in April

MILWAUKEE — Up, down, left, right, jump! The Midwest Gaming Classic is returning to the Baird Center in April, and gamers can come to show off their skills and combo moves.

The classic is the only event that offers more than 10,000 playable games and is the largest retro gaming gathering in the US, according to a release. There will be everything from vintage games, like pinball, to new games and consoles.

Daniel Boczarski Attendees playing a video game at the Midwest Gaming Classic.

"In 2001, we started as an in-person gathering for an online fan group. Today, we have become the gathering place for hundreds of online fan groups to share their passions in person,” co-founder Dan Loosen said in the release. “Today, we have something for everyone: cosplay contests, live music, tattoo artists, and even Family Day to introduce the next generation to the endless possibility of games you can play.”

Midwest Gaming Classic Attendee playing pinball at the Midwest Gaming Classic

This year, the classic plans to offer more tabletop games, put on a speedcubing tournament and celebrity voice actor Christopher Sean will make an appearance. All of the previous year's favorites will still be featured at the event, like the playable gaming museum, e-sports competitions and the Official After Party.

There will also be musical acts, wrestling and cosplay competitions.

Midwest Gaming Classic Cosplayer at the Midwest Gaming Classic

The 2024 classic brought in over 30,000 people last year, and many were from around the globe.

Tickets can be purchased here. Kids under nine years old get in for free.

Schedule:

April 4:

Preview night with limited events open and the vendors are closed.

6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

April 5:

Full show and events

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 6:

Full show and events

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

