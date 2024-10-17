Large police presence near Fond du Lac and North Avenues in Milwaukee

TMJ4 is following a large police presence in Milwaukee near Fond du Lac and North Avenues.

We have reporters on the scene working to learn more. One of our photographers sees police pointing a spotlight onto the Old Milwaukee Mall. Streets in the are blocked off.

TMJ4 will update you on air and online when we have new information.

