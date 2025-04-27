Lakefront Brewery hosts 4th annual gluten-free food festival, Maifest

The Lakefront Brewery, home of the nation's first Certified Gluten-Free beer, has announced the date for their fourth annual gluten-free food festival, Maifest.
Maifest will be held on Sunday, May 18th, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Gluten intolerant or not, Lakefront invites everyone!
The outdoor gluten-free food fest will feature over 30 vendors all serving gluten-free food items. The food trucks below will serve up exclusively gluten-free menus:
Lakefront’s CurdWagon (including the gluten-free version of their famous fried cheese curds)
Big City BBQ
Clean Cruisine
EZ Tiki
Fork N Fry Poutinerie
Girl’s Got Balls
Pedro’s South American
Tots on the Street
Troublemakers Cocina
New this year, Lakefront is adding a Cheese Curd Express Lane to ensure their gluten-free curds get into as many hands as possible.
And of course, there will be beer! Guests can get excited for all flavors of Lakefront's gluten-free New Grist and popular gluten-free cask beers made special for the festival. Some of the featured flavors are listed below:
Mango Chile Gosa Rita
Honey Saffron New Grist IPA
Arnold Palmer New Grist
Mimosa New Grist
The fun does not end there, guests can also enjoy gluten-free Bloody Marys, wine, soda, and limited gluten and non alcoholic beer options.
All beverages containing gluten will be served separately.
Festival goers will also enjoy live music from Shotaki Polka as they sip and eat.
A 50/50 raffle will be held to support the Gluten Intolerance Group (with Cutting Costs for Celiacs) and the Celiac Disease Center at Children's Wisconsin.
