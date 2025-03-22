Lake Drive in Fox Point to close for most of summer

FOX POINT, Wis. — A portion of Lake Drive between School and Dean roads will close Monday for construction. The project is expected to continue throughout most of the summer.

The posted detour will be Silver Spring Dr. to Port Washington Rd. to Brown Deer Rd.

Residents who live on Lake Drive or east of Lake Drive should limit driving in the construction area, using Santa Monica to travel north/south and use the closest cross street to access their homes.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the first part of the project will include the replacement of a water main and will take place from March to May.

From April to July, crews will be upgrading storm sewer and drainage equipment.

Project updates will be posted online. Sign up for email updates here.

