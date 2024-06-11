La Causa Crisis Nursery and Respite Center offers support, care for Milwaukee children in need

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Right at the corner of 5th and Walker in Walker’s Point sits a safe haven for some of our city’s most vulnerable: La Causa’s Crisis Nursery and Respite Center.

Since 1990, the 12-bed shelter has offered children a place to stay when families are struggling.

“Whether something big, traumatic thing going on like a shooting in the neighborhood or a stressful event or medical emergencies or power gets turned off anything,” said Karl Schoendorf, Director, La Causa Crisis Nursery.

Nursery Director Karl Schoendorf says the kids can stay for up to three days at a time.

“The stories are endless, just the stress levels get high and parents can give us a call. That's our whole goal, to reduce stress on the family,” said Schoendorf.

While Schoendorf works with the parents, caregivers like Rebecca Martinez focus on the kids.

“It's a variety. It's always different, always something new,” said Martinez.

Caregiving is in Martinez's blood.

“My mother had worked here as an intern, and then she decided that this is what she wanted to do. So, I learned about it that way and I've just been with it ever since,” said Martinez.

While families might be going through a difficult situation, those with La Causa said their biggest goal is making sure that kids can still feel like kids.

That includes having them in spaces that feel like home, full of beds decorated with their favorite characters, and a kitchen full of delicious food.

“Some of the kids come back, or they stay long enough that they do recognize people. So, I think those are things that really help, you know, and are a good part of what we do,” said Martinez.

Schoendorf and Martinez tell me that the need continues to grow due to poverty and they plan to remain a support to the community.

“Things go wrong and you need help. But if you don't have a large network of folks to help you it can seem overwhelming, especially with several little guys running around,” said Schoendorf.

If you want more information on La Causa’s services, click here.

