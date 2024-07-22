'Kilbourn is like a family': Second-grade teacher spends entire 30-year career at one Milwaukee Public School

MILWAUKEE — A northwest side elementary school is celebrating nearly a dozen of its teachers who’ve been teaching there for 30 years.

This dedicated group of Byron Kilbourn Elementary School teachers have more than 300 years of combined teaching experience most all accumulated at Kilbourn.

Christine LaMarre taught the school's second-grade class for all thirty of her teaching years. She says, coming to work feels like being with family.

Watch: Second-grade teacher spends entire 30-year career at one Milwaukee Public School

Steph Connects: Teacher appreciated for 30 years on the job

She says she is close with all the other teachers and staff.

LaMarre's biggest reward is knowing, she taught students how to read and write.

"My students always come back after they're out of high school. I've taught two generations of children in one family," says LaMarre.

LaMarre is looking forward to retirement. Her plans are to spend more time with her husband, take a vacation, and work in her garden.

