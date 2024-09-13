Kids in Milwaukee lace up for Evolve Community's first-ever 'Stop the Violence' basketball tournament

MILWAUKEE — Tip-off for Evolve Community’s first-ever "Stop the Violence: 3v3 Basketball Tournament" is this Saturday. While bragging rights are certainly on the table, these matchups will be about so much more than just the game itself. The main goal is to bring the community together and offer a positive outlet for kids.

“We know that having a basketball tournament is not going to stop the violence, but it could spark a level of energy and enthusiasm toward the cause of stopping the violence and getting people to think about it,” said Charmon Pittman, Director of Evolve Community.

TMJ4 News Charmon Pittman, Director of Evolve Community shares excitement leading up to the organizations very first youth basketball tournament.

“So basketball is just a tool that we want to use and one that we know the youth love to play," Pittman went on to say. "Just to be able to incorporate some levels of encouragement, some positivity, and just get them to think outside of their norm. Basically, to put a stop to their train of thought. From 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., at least that day, we know there will be some positivity going on.”

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with Pittman ahead of game one to learn more about how this idea came to be. Pittman shared that it developed over time once Evolve Community, which was birthed out of Evolve Church in Milwaukee, rapidly grew into its own thriving separate entity.

TMJ4 News TMJ4's Sydni Eure learns the game plan for Evolve Community's youth outreach event.

“We’ve been operating for almost a year, really just kind of digging into figuring out more ways we can go outside the four walls of the church,” said Pittman. “So we kicked off the year with Evolve Day by renting three buses and going out into the community and serving the homeless population—being able to just provide them with essential needs during the cold months."

Watch: Basketball tournament serves as positive outlet for Milwaukee youth:

Another positive outlet for youth in Milwaukee is on the way

"We’re focused on the holistic needs of a person," Pittman continued. "So that pertains to mental health. We have Evolving Minds that supports individuals with that need. We have serving opportunities at local food pantries like St. Ben’s, the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, and we volunteer at Hope Street. So, we just plan to continue to grow. It’s literally the heart of Pastor Kenneth Lock II to meet beyond just the spiritual needs of the person.”

Evolve Community Evolve Community volunteer serving in the community.

While serving, Pittman said he’s also learned just how much the youth living here in the home of the Milwaukee Bucks love playing basketball themselves. So, the game plan behind the tournament is to incorporate it all by not only offering a fun day of the sport so many enjoy but also by doing it in an environment specifically designed to foster positivity and hope.

“You know, I think sometimes we look at the community and what’s going on with our youth, and we have a problem or issue with some of the things that we see," Pittman said. "But it’s like, are we pointing them in a better direction to be able to express themselves? So it’s just like, hey, let’s come together, get a chance to win some prizes, and come together around a common cause.”

And there are some cool prizes on the table. Pittman said there will be six teams in each age group battling for the top spot, silver and gold medals, and a $1,000 scholarship.

TMJ4 News The winning teams will earn first and second place medals.

“It’ll be like a playoff-type bracket,” said Pittman. “The first part of the morning, each team will get a chance to play at least four games. So we want them to really see who is the best, because this is the first annual. We plan on doing this again, so we want there to be some bragging rights when it comes time to give this gold medal out. You’re going to have to see if you can hold it down for the next tournament.”

In addition to the basketball games, Evolve Community will also host about 20 vendors and organizations offering community resources. Pittman said to expect tables with representatives from local colleges, banks, mental health organizations, and several other ways to engage with the community outside of just basketball.

The tournament will be held at Messmer High School at 9 a.m., and admission is free.

Find out more information by clicking the link here.

