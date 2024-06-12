Juneteenth parade vendors are excited to be a part of the record setting year

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee Juneteenth parade is just a week away and this year, they will have a record 444 vendors.

In anticipation of the parade, TMJ4 spoke with two different vendors about what the holiday means to them, and their excitement.

The first stop was with Diana Berry-McDowell. She works with Total Life Changes, a wellness company. At the parade, she'll be selling different cleansing teas as well as her coaching services.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Diana Berry McDowell runs her own branch of Total Life Changes. She'll be selling flavored cleansing teas and wellness coaching services at the parade. She's a first time vendor, and is excited and grateful for the opportunity.

“We promote mind body spirit and finances," Berry-McDowell said. "So I love it all.”

She'll be along the parade route on Locust. It's the first time she'll be a vendor at the parade and she's excited to see it all.

“Just to go on Martin Luther King Drive and just to see the work that they put in, I mean it’s going to be over 400 vendors," Berry-McDowell said. "So I’m excited just to see the growth of where we come from and where we’re going.”

Berry-McDowell says if you miss her at the parade, you can visit her website.

The next stop was on Fond Du Lac Avenue on Milwaukee's North side.

TMJ4 Visited with Big Boy Kitchen food truck. The owner, Tremain Eiland, will be cooking at the parade. It's something he's done since 2020.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Tremain Eiland owns Big Boy Kitchen food truck. Has been a vendor at Juneteenth for years, and compares it to a back yard party. He says it's his day to give back to the community

“Juneteenth in Milwaukee has always been a good vibe," Eiland said. "It’s almost like a backyard party.”

He says at the parade, he will offer a discounted plate. Just one way to share his food with everyone.

“They’ve been good to me, and Juneteenth has always been good to me and it’s my day to give back," Eiland said.

