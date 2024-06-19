Juneteenth organizers share their excitement ahead of parade and festival

It's Juneteenth and plenty of people in Milwaukee were up early to prepare for celebrations.

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge interviewed Frank Cumberbatch ahead of the Juneteenth Day festivities. He's the co-host of our parade broadcast. Frank told Symone he's excited to celebrate history and culture.

Juneteenth: Symone interviews Frank Cumberbatch

Symone also chatted with Fidel Verdin, the co-executive director of True Skool. He shared the details of the Live Art Contest happening during the Juneteenth Festival. Did you know? Fidel is the older brother of TMJ4 reporter Gideon Verdin!

Juneteenth: Symone interviews Fidel Verdin

Symone had one more interview with Dan Bader, the president and CEO of Bader Philanthropies. He explained Bader's support of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebrations over the years and why the parade and festival are so important to the community.

Juneteenth: Symone interviews Dan Bader

You can watch all three interviews above.



