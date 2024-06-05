Juneteenth kicks off at Milwaukee VA, bringing the celebration to local veterans

MILWAUKEE — Weeks before the federal holiday, the Milwaukee VA was the host of its inaugural Juneteenth celebration.

The holiday celebrates the day that slavery was officially ended in the United States.

"To come together in unity," said Shan LaBrew Owens, who organized the event with his organization, LaBrew Troopers Veteran Services. "That's what Juneteenth is all about."

He's a veteran and a lifelong Milwaukee resident.

"Juneteenth means the world to me," LaBrew Owens said. "I grew up in Juneteenth."

At the event, speakers told stories about Black history and Juneteenth, dancers and drummers played music, and the organizations served food.

One of the veterans who attended the event was Clayton Bohannon, and he spoke with TMJ4.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Clayton Bohannon is a Veteran who attended the Milwaukee VA Juneteenth celebration. He says the holiday means more recognition for what Black people have gone through in this country.

He served during Desert Storm as a combat engineer. He says the recognition of Juneteenth means the country is recognizing the struggle Black people have been through in the United States.

“Because, some of our history has been watered down, diluted, or bypassed," Bohannon said. "But, we’ve done a lot of great things for this country and in turn, the country is starting to give us our gratitude that we deserve.”

The next Juneteenth event at the VA will be on June 13th from Noon to 1:30 pm.

