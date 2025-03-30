Jump into spring at the Milwaukee County Zoo’s annual Egg Day

The Milwaukee County Zoo will be hosting its annual Egg Day, sponsored by Racine Danish Kringles, on Saturday, April 19.

Hop into the season with a variety of egg-cellent spring-themed activities, all included in Zoo admissions unless otherwise noted. The festivities will be offered from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Guests can get excited to start their day off with a pair of their own bunny ears, provided at the main entrance.

Play Egg Day Spring Bingo throughout the day. Just pick up a bingo card at the Penguins of the Pacific habitat and mark spaces as you see items around the Zoo.

Visitors can see their furry friend in the Bunny Parade, at one of its three expeditions at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. The parade will begin and end at Macaque Island.

There will be multiple animal enrichment demonstrations scheduled. All fit the spring theme for the day. The schedule will go as follows:

- 10 a.m. - Pigs

- 11 a.m. - Big Cats

- 11:30 a.m. - Harbor Seals

- 12 p.m. - Otters

- 1 p.m. - Elephants

JOEL R MILLER/ Milwaukee County Zoo

Weather permitting, the Bunny Eggxpress, or the North Shore Bank Safari Train, will be running with a $4 per person, plus tax fee.

Oh, and don’t forget… the special egg hunt! Zoo goers can count the animal print eggs hidden along the trail and receive a special treat.

In addition, complimentary face painting, three festive photo opportunities, and chalk to add flower designs to the garden path at the Elephant Care Center will be offered. Dixie-land Jazz from the popular group Razzmatazz will be performing in the U.S. Bank Gathering Place as well.

Zoological Society memberships are valid for Egg Day, registration is not required.

For more information on Egg Day, check out the Zoo’swebsite.

