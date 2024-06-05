Judge denies man accused of killing Sade Robinson access to computer in jail

MILWAUKEE — A judge on Wednesday denied Maxwell Anderson access to a laptop in jail.

Anderson is the man charged with killing and dismembering Sade Robinson after a first date in early April.

In a short hearing Wednesday morning, Anderson’s legal team requested that Anderson have access to a laptop.

His attorney, Anthony Cotton, said the laptop would be used to review around one terabyte of evidence.

“We want to make sure that discovery can be viewed as seamlessly as possible to prevent further delays,” Cotton explained.

The Milwaukee County judge ultimately denied the request, explaining that special access to a computer could lead to problems.

"Other inmates could, certainly would, learn about this, and that could create some downstream complications," Judge Mark Sanders said.

"So I think on balance, while it might be slightly more efficient, that the institutional concerns outweigh giving Mr. Anderson a computer, so I'm going to deny that request."

The judge also agreed to unseal a search warrant for both the state and the defense.

Anderson remains in custody on a $5 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

