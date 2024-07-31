Judge Adriana Mendez helped announce the 2024 Sporkies and Drinkies winners! The annual contest helps find the top new food and beverage options at the Wisconsin State Fair.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez TMJ4's Adriana Mendez helps announce 2024 Sporkies and Drinkies winners

The Sporkie winner is the deep fried lemonade bites from Saz's Barbecue. The delectable treat consists of Hawaiian sweet rolls dipped in French toast batter, filled with lemon curd and then deep fried and tossed in sugar.

Watch: Adriana Mendez gives her reviews of this year's State Fair Food.

Judge Adriana Mendez helps announce 2024 Sporkies and Drinkies winners!

The top drink is called the 'Fairway Fusion' from Old Fashioned Sipper Club. It's a twist on the Arnold Palmer, combining sweet tea with lemonade, and adding pineapple and Key lime juice, plus a splash of coconut syrup.

You can try both options when the Wisconsin State Fair opens Thursday.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip