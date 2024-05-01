Joy in making music: Wisconsin orchestra brings together musicians of all ages

MILWAUKEE — A southeastern Wisconsin orchestra is "stringing the generations together"!

The Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra (WIO) brings together musicians of all ages & abilities. The ensemble's spring performance, "Rhapsody in Spring", celebrates the 100th anniversary of the classic George Gershwin piece, "Rhapsody in Blue".

May 10th's concert at Pius XI High School will also feature the Amazing Grace Chorus. The Milwaukee-based community group is made up of people living with dementia and their caregivers.

The concert is free and open to the public. Tickets must be reserved ahead of time.

