Jones scores 19 points as No. 18 Marquette snaps 3-game skid by defeating DePaul 68-58

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones had 19 points and moved into third place on Marquette’s career scoring list as the 18th-ranked Golden Eagles snapped a three-game skid by beating DePaul 68-58 on Tuesday night.

Jones increased his total to 1,870 points and passed Lazar Hayward, who scored 1,859 points for Marquette from 2006-10.

Marquette’s top two career scorers are Markus Howard (2,761 from 2016-20) and Jerel McNeal (1,985 from 2005-09).

Stevie Mitchell added 17 points as Marquette (19-6, 10-4 Big East) ended its longest losing streak since dropping four straight games in 2021-22, the first season of Shaka Smart’s coaching tenure.

CJ Gunn had 14 points, Isaiah Rivera 13, David Thomas 11 and Layden Blocker 10 for DePaul (11-14, 2-12).

Marquette has won eight of the last nine meetings, including an 85-83 overtime victory at DePaul on Jan. 14.

Takeaways

DePaul: Injuries continue to hinder the Blue Demons. Junior forward NJ Benson left in the second half after hurting his hand. DePaul already lost point guard Conor Enright to season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this month.

Marquette: Although the Golden Eagles ended their skid, the team's 3-point struggles continue. Marquette was 4 of 25 from beyond the arc and is shooting just 27.8% (30 of 108) from 3-point range over its last four games. DePaul also struggled, going 4 of 24 on 3-point attempts.

Key moment

The game was tied early in the second half before Marquette went on an 18-2 run. Jones had Marquette’s first eight points during that spurt, while DePaul went scoreless for a stretch of 5 1/2 minutes.

Key stats

Marquette entered with a minus-2.2 rebound margin, but the Golden Eagles outrebounded DePaul 44-36 and had a 15-2 edge in second-chance points.

Up next

DePaul visits Xavier on Saturday. Marquette hosts Seton Hall next Tuesday.

