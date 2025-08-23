Join TosaFest in celebrating Wauwatosa after historic floods

WAUWATOSA — TosaFest, voted one of Milwaukee’s best street festivals, says spirits have not been dampened in the Village of Wauwatosa following historic floods, and the festival will go on as scheduled.

TosaFest, held in the Village of Wauwatosa, is scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 5th, from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 6th, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The Wauwatosa Village Business Improvement District hopes the festival will celebrate and support the community in the wake of recent flooding.

“The Village is open for business, and right now our flood recovery depends on continued traffic to our shops and restaurants,” says Maria Panno, Executive Director of the Wauwatosa Village Business Improvement District. “We hope TosaFest will be a chance to celebrate and support what makes Tosa great: Unique shopping and dining and a community spirit that can’t be broken by a little water.”

TosaFest will feature live music on three different stages, four beer gardens, a ‘Spritzgarden,’ various food trucks, and marketplace vendors, unique TosaFest VIP dining and art experiences. The street festival will also have a Kids Zone featuring free inflatables and much more!

Brittany Roob/Jonathan's Portraits

Visitors can get excited for a music lineup that will not disappoint! The Crivello Nichols & Hall State Street Stage will host 80s New Wave tribute band ‘Radio Radio’ on Friday, Sept 5, and rock and roll party band ‘Something To Do’ on Saturday, Sept. 6. The music does not stop there; check out the full musical lineup.

New this year, TosaFest is offering VIP Experiences. Options include a ‘Sunset Picnic for two,’ with The Village Cheese Shop, a Cribbage Tournament on Sept. 6, and a Friday Night Fish Fry with French restaurant Le Reve.

Brittany Roob/Jonathan's Portraits

Returning this year, a tradition TosaFest would not be the same without, the annual TosaFest Cheese Curd Eating Contest. The contest is set to be held at noon on Sept. 6.

The festival will be held on State Street between Harmonee Ave. and Wauwatosa Ave. and along Underwood and Harwood Avenues. Click here for more information.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip