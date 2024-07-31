Job fair organizer hopes to create stable opportunities, kicks off Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

A resource and job fair aimed at creating opportunities and stability will kick off Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m.

This is the 8th year Wisconsin Community Services (WCS) and the Black Male Council have hosted the event, which has previously attracted more than 100 people from around Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge stopped by Tuesday ahead of setup and spoke to Dwayne Marks, the vice president of operations at WCS and the chairman of the Black Advisory Council to ask about this year's event and the new resources people can expect.

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge Dwayne Marks is the Vice President of Operations at WCS and the Chairman of the Black Advisory Council.

If you've attended the fair in the past, you'll recognize that this year's fair is a little early. It's usually held in August. Marks says that's intentional — organizers picked a July date, which falls in Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

There will be more partnerships this year, with emphasis on health. Organizers are focusing on five themes within the Black community — career opportunities, health, housing, education and social support.

If you're interested in attending, visit the North Campus of WCS from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The address is 2342 N. 27th Street.

