Job Center of Wisconsin to host job fair at its Milwaukee southeast location

MILWAUKEE — The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting a job fair this morning at the Milwaukee Southeast Job Center.

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 12 p.m.

The positions for hire at the job fair include healthcare, hospitality, administrative, customer service, warehouse, laborer, skilled trades, and more, according to a release.

Job Center of Wisconsin

Make sure you bring your resume, and are dressed to impress! If applying for a position with USPS, you must have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record for the last two years.

The job center is located at 2701 South Chase Avenue Suite C, Milwaukee, WI, 53207.

