Jackknifed semi-truck and crashed SUV blocked two lanes on I-43 and Holt

MILWAUKEE — A semi-truck jackknifed, went over the cement guard rail and crashed into the noise barrier near the Holt exit on I-43 at about 5:45 p.m.
A small SUV was also involved in the crash, according to the MCSO.
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash along with the Milwaukee Fire Department and found the driver of the semi with non-life-threatening injuries and the Driver of the SUV not injured.
The driver of the SUV refused medical treatment, but a man, who was a passenger in the semi, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
