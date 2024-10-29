Jack White of the White Stripes donates $15k to bartender injured in street-racing hit-and-run

Cara Corder was seriously injured in a street-racing hit-and-run in Bay View over the weekend.

Jack White, lead singer of the White Stripes, contributed $15,000 to a GoFundMe started to help Corder with her recovery.

Corder, 33, was left lying in the road on S. Kinnickinnic Ave. near East Ruske Ave. as the two drivers sped off. She is still in the hospital. In the meantime, Schulist said he’s clinging to every bit of good news about Corder’s condition that he can find.

"At a certain time of night it's kind of anarchy" Bartender hurt after street race hit-and-run

Milwaukee Police said they are investigating the hit and run. They confirmed two cars were racing and one of them struck a pedestrian crossing the street.

They said both unknown cars fled the scene. MPD is investigating the incident.

The GoFundMe for Corder has raised $84,000 as of Tuesday morning. A large portion of that came from White.

For Schulist and other community members, Corder is more than deserving of the support because on top of her job at the Vanguard, and hosting art shows she’s always shows up to support her loved ones,

“She’s one of the hardest working people I know,” Schulist said.

