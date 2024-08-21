It's move-in day at Marquette University! Students share excitement ahead of the new semester

It is move-in day for Marquette University. It will welcome the class of 2028 to campus today. We’re told the incoming Freshman class is made up of nearly 2,150 students from 40 states, Washington D.C., two U.S. Territories and 11 other countries.

Some returning students made this way back to campus a day early to roll out the red carpet for the new class. Alexis Mennis is a rising sophomore helping out with Freshman orientation on Wednesday. She said she’s eager to share everything she knows in order to make things easier for incoming students.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Alexis Mennis is a sophomore orientation leader.

“My orientation leader was the best,” said Mennis. “She definitely got me adjusted to Marquette and showed me all the ropes. So, I just want to give all the new students my advice and all the information because I just feel like coming out to bat with all the information is better than being a lost little Freshman.”

A group of seniors were also in early to attend the orientation training session. Jack Lynch, Arik Zintel and Noah Kinnison have all been friends since their Freshman year so sharing this experience one last time is special.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Jack Lynch, Arik Zintel, and Noah Kinnison are all Senior Orientation Leaders.

“I remember move in day myself,” said Lynch. “I remembered being very excited but also very nervous and obviously it’s a lot of emotions at the same time. So, it’s cool to kind of be there and get to experience other people going through that for the first time again.”

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Jack Lynch remembers his first days in the dorms fondly.

Almost 3,500 students in total are expected to file into nine different residence halls this Fall. Students say you can already feel the excitement in the air.

“I’m definitely excited to see all of my friends,” said Mennis. “It’s been a long summer without them and I’m super excited for basketball games. They’re honestly just the most fun here on campus. So, I feel like the freshman are going to enjoy basketball games and honestly the classes too. Like just learning is my favorite thing to do.”

Mennis said welcome week will be jam packed with a lot of fun. The move-in process begins at 8am with a formal blessing for students and their families at 9:30am.

There are street closures you should keep in mind while move-in takes place. There will be closures on 13th, 17th and 18th streets between Wells Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

As far as move-in tips, the big one is to pack light and a few other returning seniors say you just can’t skip out on.

“My move in tip would defiantly just be to get involved as quick as you can,” said Zintel. “I know you probably hear it a lot but yeah I met all of my friends from the student orgs that I’ve been in. So, I’d say get involved when you can.”

“My move in tip is to do the orientation activities because they’re super fun and you get to meet a whole bunch of other freshman and cool seniors like us,” said Kinnison.

The first day of class for all undergraduate students in August 26th.

