'It's just not right': South Milwaukee residents frustrated by illegal dumping in Oak Creek Parkway

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Residents who regularly walk the Oak Creek Parkway in South Milwaukee are speaking out about recurring illegal dumping in the area. The latest incident includes furniture, household items, and debris scattered along the pathway and in the creek.

READ ALSO: Milwaukee enforces $5,000 fine for illegal dumping, sparking mixed reactions

Vince Navarro, who walks his dog Boo through the parkway multiple times daily, discovered piles of trash earlier this week.

"Apparently, somebody decided to use the parkway as their dumping ground," Navarro said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The dumping wasn't isolated to one location. Navarro found an entire table, trash bags with debris, and additional waste floating in the river. Further down the pathway, more illegal dumping included ceiling fans, window blinds, and rotting wood.

"People seem to feel like the parkway is a great place to dump their trash, and that's just not right," Navarro said.

READ ALSO: Neighbors upset over illegal tire dumping near the corner of Holton & Burleigh in Milwaukee

Keith Orcholski, another daily parkway walker, confirms this isn't an isolated incident.

"This happens at least a couple of times a year," Orcholski said.

Over the years, Orcholski recalls seeing tires, furniture, and various other items discarded throughout the area.

"That is very frustrating, cause I worry about the animals and the kids who come through here, and that causes their nails and that," Orcholski said.

Brendyn Jones/TMj4

Milwaukee County Parks says dumping grounds like the one found in South Milwaukee are common throughout the county, with particularly high concentrations on Milwaukee's North Side.

The financial impact is significant. Since 2022, the county has spent approximately $14,000 annually cleaning up illegal dump sites in parks. Those caught dumping can face fines up to $5,000 from the parks department.

Navarro often takes cleanup into his own hands, collecting trash during his walks. He says if the current pile isn't removed by Saturday, he'll personally load it up and bring it to the South Milwaukee dump site.

"The parkway is not your dumping ground," Navarro said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip