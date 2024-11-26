'It's irritating': West Allis neighbors woke up early Tuesday to a fire alarm in State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS, WI — West Allis residents are used to noises coming from State Fair Park in early August, but loud noises at 5 a.m. in November?

Safe to say that was unexpected.

"It was a woop, woop," said Chris Lovrine, who was waken up by the loud sirens.

Lovrine has lived down the street from State Fair Park for decades, but she says she's never heard anything like it.

"Over and over, and it ran til almost twenty after five," Lovrine told TMJ4 News. "And then started up again between 6:30 and 7 a.m. for another five minutes or so."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The sound woke neighbors all over West Allis according to social media posts on Facebook. Chris was just one of them.

"It was unusual enough to wake me up," Lovrine said. "We get a lot of siren traffic with the ambulances and stuff, but that is background. This was really weird."

Watch: West Allis neighbors woke up early Tuesday to a fire alarm in State Fair Park

West Allis neighbors woke up early Tuesday to a fire alarm in State Fair Park

The alarm was disruptive enough to warrant an update from West Allis Mayor Dan Devine.

TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones reached out to State Fair Park about the alarm. A spokesperson responded via email saying "It was not scheduled servicing. They are currently working on servicing the Fire Alarm system to determine why it went off this morning."

State Fair Park says they are not planning any more audio or visual alarms now that they are working to service the system.

