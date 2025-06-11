Watch Now
'Very surreal': Milwaukee students reflect on getting the chance to meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

Cardinal James Michael Harvey, who is originally from Milwaukee, knew Pope Leo when they were both serving in the Catholic Church in the Midwest and was instrumental in arranging this special visit
Students from St. Anthony School in Milwaukee are having an audience with Pope Leo at the Vatican on Wednesday, fulfilling a rare opportunity for the young Catholics.
Posted
and last updated

ROME — Students from St. Anthony School in Milwaukee are having an audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Wednesday, fulfilling a rare opportunity for the young Catholics.

I caught up with the students while they were on their tour bus in Rome, where the group was headed back to their hotel after a day of sightseeing and meeting with Cardinal James Michael Harvey, who is the archpriest of the papal basilica in Rome but originally from Milwaukee.

Touring the Basilica.JPG

The students participated in a Mass with the cardinal before their scheduled audience with the pope.

"I honestly don't know. It's kind of crazy to think about that we're going to be able to meet the pope, and that we are going to be in Mass with him. It's honestly very surreal," said Dael Colchado, Class of 2025.

Image (3).jpeg

"Yes, especially because he kind of has a Hispanic Latino background like us, so having that similarity excites me a lot," said Jaimy Huerta, Class of 2025.

Cardinal James Michael Harvey knew Pope Leo when they were both serving in the Catholic Church in the Midwest and was instrumental in arranging this special visit.

Image (2).jpeg

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

