'It’s honestly just like amazing': 9-year-old wins $10,000 in Steve Novak's 2s, Frees & 3s competition

A 9-year-old is $10,000 richer thanks to his sweet shot on the basketball court.

“It’s honestly just like amazing that I did it because I mean I wasn’t expecting to win but you know, I always just try to go out there and do my best,” said Crew Miskel, 2s Frees & 3s State Finals Champion.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Crew Miskel wins $10,000 in basketball shooting competition.

2s, Frees & 3s is a two minute 21 spot shooting competition open to all ages, boys, girls, men and women. The event was held at Marquette University and hosted by NBA star Steve Novak. Novak said they’ve had shooters as young as seven and as old as 70. Crew shocked the crowd when he nailed the money-ball shot and claimed the grand prize.

“Yeah, Crew is an absolute stud,” said Steve Novak, Co-Founder of 2s Frees 3s. “He is a very unexpected champion.”

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Steve Novak started the 2s, Frees and 3s shooting competition.

Crew won the 900 Division, which Novak said may have been expected because he’s just such a great shooter but to win it all, that was major.

“Crew, who was a 9-year-old at that time, was our grand champion this year and he went up against the 15-year-old girl a 28-year-old guy there was a 67-year-old man that he was competing against. At the two minute buzzer, he made the 21st spot, the last spot, the money-ball to win it. So, it was very unexpected and very dramatic but his story is that he loves to shoot.”

Crew gave credit to his dad for introducing him to the game he said he’s played his entire life.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Crew and his big, big check!

“I’ve been playing basketball for like almost all 10 years so it’s been like, it’s been good seeing how much I’ve developed,” said Crew. “I was always just in the gym with him, my brother and my sister who also have pushed me. That’s just how it’s been all the way around.”

Crew took home the trophy, champion’s gold belt and the $10,000 grand prize. He said he bought some pretty cool new kicks but said has even cooler plans for the rest of the money.

Watch: Sydni shoots around with Steve Novak.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure hits the court with former NBA Player Steve Novak

“I’m going to donate some to charity and I bought some new basketball shoes,” said Crew. “Yeah these are the new ones. The Kobe reverse grinches. So I got these, I’m going to donate some to charity and then mostly just save and invest some to let it grow so that I have some when I go to college and maybe get a car or something.”

Watch: 9-year-old takes home cash prize at basketball competition.

9-year-old wins 2s, frees and 3s competition and $10k

Novak said 2s Frees & 3s is a growing basketball showcase and they’re always eager to welcome new talent to the mix.

Watch: Sydni gives us some lessons on shooting.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure gives a lesson on shooting basketball

“We just finished our 3rd year of 2s Frees & 3s and the response across the state has been just really awesome,” said Novak. “I would say to be able to see how many more shooters we’ve had every year. I think we’re we’re finding that there is a really no limit to how many basketball players there are and we’re trying to find all of them. I think the best part about 2s Frees & 3s is that we’ve really gotten some unexpected results from some people that you look at and I would’ve never thought they were such a good shooter or they’re way too young to make threes or you know. So it’s been kind of fun to just be I think surprised.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip