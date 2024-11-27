'It’s been pretty easy': Families say holiday travel is off to a smooth start

The holiday buzz is back at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. People are headed to all kinds of places to see all kinds of people.

“My kids were up at about 2 o’clock in the morning,” said Shawn, who is traveling to Baltimore with his children. “They were plenty excited to go see grandma and grandpa.”

“We’re going to Orlando, Florida to see the family,” said Eric, another traveler.

But first things first, everyone had to make their way through lines, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) K-9s, and checkpoints.

Travelers said the number of people they see has changed depending on the time of day.

Nikki is also heading to Florida and says she’d take the MKE airport over several others any day.

“It’s been pretty easy, it’s a smaller airport than Minneapolis and yeah I really like it so yeah very smooth,” said Nikki.

“Parking was easy but we just wanted to make sure we got here a couple hours ahead of time and were not going to be surprised with any lines and it’s been going pretty good,” said Shawn.

“Well it’s been pretty busy but since they’re having the K9s go through, we all get like a TSA pre-check so I think it’s going to move pretty quick,” said Gray who was walking through security.

These people were among the millions expected to travel over the next few days. The Federal Security Administration predicts this will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record, with 18.3 million passengers traveling between Tuesday and Monday.

