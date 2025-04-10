It's a thrift adventure like no other! Shop great deals this week only at Divine Consign

WAUKESHA — Wisconsin's largest consignment shop is back with more than 50,000 clothing pieces on sale at the Waukesha County Expo Center.

It's a thrift adventure like no other and just in time for everyone preparing for prom season or just looking to add new pieces to their wardrobe.

"I would also say this is a great event for multi-generations to shop," said Jessi Wrench, co-founder of Divine Consign. "You do have preteens, moms and grandmothers. They all come to shop together."

TMJ4 Jessi Wrench is the Co-Founder of Divine Consign.

At Divine Consign, you can find every size from extra small to 4X. Each rack is filled with something for all ages, brand styles, colors and occasions.

"So yes, I mean, it’s a great place to score a prom dress. Even if you don’t get the dress, you can get the shoes, you can get the bag, you can get the jewelry," said Wrench. "It’s just a fabulous way for parents to save money and still have their kids feel proud of what they’re wearing."

TMJ4 Each rack is filled with something for all ages, brand styles, colors, and occasions. This dress would be great for prom!

TMJ4 You can shop for jewelry, shoes, bags, and other accessories.

It's super shopper-friendly, and you'll find a deal every step of the way.

"I love getting the deal, and actually, this is from a previous sale, and so yes, I’m wearing it today," said Rosemary Wirth, shopper.

TMJ4 Rosemary Wirth loves to attend each Divine Consign event.



The one-week event has been made possible by more than 800 women who have contributed items to the event.

"I’m telling you, I meet the nicest people," said Wirth. "Everyone is positive and uplifting. I love the fact that women are supporting women, and I love that they give back."

"When things don’t sell at the end, they donate to charitable causes, and I see that as very positive for the community."

Divine Consign is free to attend, and you don't have to pay to park. Don't miss out! The event is only here for one week. You can see the full list of dates and times below.

Event details:

Waukesha County Expo Center Forum, 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha



Dates:

Tuesday, April 8 — 9 a.m.-9 p.m.Wednesday, April 9 — 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Thursday, April 10 — 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, April 11 — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (½ off all items)

Saturday, April 12 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (½ off all items)

