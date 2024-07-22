'It makes a big difference': Hunger Task Force helping feed kids all over Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The summer can be a hard time for children and families struggling with food insecurity. With school out, some children go without consistent healthy meal options, but the Hunger Task Force and its partners, like the Centers for Independence try to bridge that gap.

At almost 200 Milwaukee County locations, you can find locations that Hunger Task Forcepartners with that offer free meals throughout the Summer.

One of those locations is MKE REC Stark Playfield. The Jackson family goes there as often as they can. They enjoy the playground, the splash pad, and the free meals.

"It's great," said Rose Jackson, who brought her daughters and niece out to the park Monday. "I try to come a little early so they can play for a little while, build up a little hunger, and then they eat and play again a little bit more."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ Rose Jackson goes to the Hunger Task Force and Centers for Independence Summer Food Program often. it's right down the block from her home and her kids love to play outside at the park and get a free meal during the Summer.

Rose's daughters are just a few of the kids who get meals at the park. On Monday, quesadillas were on the menu, with beans, a locally picked apple, and milk.

Organizers say having balanced meals is important for the kids.

"Summertime is a missed opportunity to make sure these kids have access to healthy meals and help them develop a relationship with food," said Heidi Chada, the Vice President of Employment & Commercial Services at Centers for Independence.

The Centers for Independence and the Hunger Task Force hope to create enough programs that they are within walking distance for all Milwaukee kids.

That proximity makes it convenient for the Jackson family.

"It's such a nice thing just to have," Jackson said. "It is hard sometimes especially when you do run low on food and it's great to be able to know that you can come here twice a day."

For more information visit the Hunger Task Force website.

