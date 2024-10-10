'It can and does get better': Mental health advocates push for better care for pregnant, postpartum mothers

"Break Down the Silos: A Multi-Sector Approach to Perinatal Mental Health" is an event designed to address the mental health needs of new mothers.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with Sarah Bloomquist, executive director of the Moms Mental Health Initiative, ahead of the event on Thursday. Bloomquist explained that the goal is to bring together healthcare workers who serve pregnant and postpartum women to discuss how they can better address mental health needs and save lives.

Bloomquist often encounters the challenges mothers face in her line of work. She works with individuals who strive to be good parents but are held back by depression and anxiety. These challenges can add layers of shame, discouragement, and hopelessness.

TMJ4 Sarah Bloomquist is the co-founder and executive director of the Moms Mental Health Initiative.

“All of these people who continually keep fighting for better help for themselves and their children, to be the parents they want to be,” said Bloomquist.

She shared that she understands these struggles personally, having experienced them herself, and feels grateful for overcoming them.

“Having gone through this myself, I understand the devastation, agony, and hopelessness. But I also know the other side—that it can and does get better with the right treatment. Bringing that treatment and hope is what keeps me going,” Bloomquist said.

Bloomquist shared photos of her own family, noting that her two children, now 12 and 16, are doing well, thanks to the right support team. She hopes attendees will learn and spread the vital information that helped her along her journey.

One significant topic at the event will be insurance, a common barrier for new mothers trying to access care. Bloomquist said many women are unsure of what options they have or can use. The event will help healthcare workers better understand how to navigate these concerns.

Mental health conditions, she added, need urgent attention as they are life-threatening. Another focus of the event will be improving care for women of color and Indigenous women, ensuring they receive the support they need. Additionally, there will be discussions about reducing wait times to see a doctor.

Bloomquist hopes the event will provide actionable steps to help mothers suffering from mental health disorders. She pointed out that postpartum Medicare expansion is not available in Wisconsin, often leaving new mothers without care when they need it most.

“At two months postpartum, a mom can lose her eligibility for Medicaid. This is a problem because these conditions often peak at 6–9 months postpartum, which is the highest risk period for suicide and death,” said Bloomquist. “Insurance is going to be a big topic—how can insurance companies better work with the population that their members are part of?”

The event will be held at Alverno College inside Founders Hall, Room 406, at 8 a.m.

