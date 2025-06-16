Israel-Iran attacks spark protest, Synagogue vandalism concerns in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Many people in Milwaukee are feeling the ripple effects as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues.

On Sunday evening, demonstrators gathered at Red Arrow Park for a “Hands Off Iran” protest, organized by the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC).

The group condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran, launched on June 12, and called for the U.S. to disengage from military involvement in the region.

Many protesters carried signs reading “Hands Off Iran,” and chanted messages opposing war and foreign intervention.

“I feel like we’re being dragged into what could be a World War III,” said Farouq Abukhamireh of Greendale, who has family in Palestine. “I am concerned about what’s going on — a war I feel is not fair and not necessary.”

TMJ4 News Farouq Abukhamireh

Just hours before the protest, the Temple Menorah synagogue on Milwaukee’s northwest side was vandalized.

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation confirmed that a suspect, known to law enforcement, was taken into custody and there were no injuries.

Check out: Israel-Iran attacks spark protest, Synagogue vandalism concerns Milwaukee

Rising Iran-Israel tensions: "hands off Iran" protest and synagogue vandalized

While law enforcement has not confirmed the motive, the incident has caused concern among members of Milwaukee’s Jewish community, who say it comes at an especially sensitive time.

“It’s disheartening. It’s unsettling,” said Roberta Clark, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. “Every time there’s a rise in activity in the Middle East, antisemitism rises in this country — like clockwork.”

TMJ4 News Roberta Clark

Clark emphasized that while the motive is not confirmed to be antisemitic, the timing has heightened anxiety within the community.

“Antisemitic incidents in Wisconsin have risen 459% since 2015. What we don’t want is for the Jewish experience for anyone in Milwaukee to be about fear,” Clark said, adding the need for allies.

In a public statement, the organization said security protocols at Temple Menorah helped limit access and that there is no known ongoing threat related to the incident.

“We appreciate the swift response by law enforcement who have apprehended the perpetrator,” the Federation said in a Facebook post. “This was an isolated incident… there is no reason to believe there is an additional threat to the community.”

The Wisconsin Jewish Security Network is working with law enforcement to support the synagogue, and the Federation said it would refrain from sharing additional details due to the ongoing investigation.

At the protest, Abukhamireh also addressed the vandalism.

“Any vandalism or violence against anyone is not something we condone,” he said.

TMJ4 has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information on the incident.

As the international crisis deepens, local leaders say maintaining safety — and respectful conversation — remains critical here at home.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip