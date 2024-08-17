MILWAUKEE — This weekend is Irish Fest at Summerfest grounds. The festival will show off Irish food, music, and culture.

One of the many vendors at the festival traveled all the way from Ireland to sell his photography at the festival.

James O'Donnell's passion is capturing life. He knows just how valuable life is. After a long battle with depression, he survived a suicide attempt. It moved him to look at life through a different lens.

"It took something very serious like that to jolt me into action, I decided I needed a pup," O'Donnell said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 James O'Donnell at his Irish Fest booth. He has traveled all the way from Ireland to Milwaukee for three years in a row to sell his photography at Irish Fest. His art centers around his dogs. He says after battling depression, his dog saved his life, now he shares that story with anyone he can.

That pup was a Border Collie named Iggy.

"Iggy's been a life changer and a life saver as well," O'Donnell said.

Taking care of another life helped him change his own and it brought him to his next love which was photography.

After documenting his journey with Iggy and his second dog for over a decade, they've racked up a following of over 13,000 on Instagram.

That, in part, led James from Falcarrah in Ireland to sell his photography at Irish Fest this weekend in Milwaukee three years in a row.

"You do it very well," O'Donnell said about his experience at Irish Fest. "The friendliness, the openness, the help, you weren't wanting for anything."

It's more than just seeing his Irish Culture outside his home country, for James, it's an opportunity to share his story.

Watch: Irish photographer makes the trip to Irish fest annually to share his story

Irish photographer makes the trip to Irish fest annually to share his story

"It's also to highlight what our dogs do for a lot of us. Our canine companions, they can help us through a lot of dark moments," O'Donnell said.

His story inspired one local writer, Malcolm McDowell Woods to write a novel titled "What the Tide Leaved Behind: A Novel of Donegal" based in Northern Ireland, about a man and his dog.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 James O'Donnell and Malcolm McDowell Woods hold a photograph and the book "What the Tide Leaves Behind: A Novel of Donegal" at Irish Fest



Every moment of companionship is captured on camera.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip