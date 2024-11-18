A familiar face returns to TMJ4 today.

Deborah Norville and Inside Edition join the afternoon lineup, right before TMJ4 News at 4.

Last week, TMJ4’s Steve Chamraz spoke with Norville about her new TV home in Milwaukee and what has kept Inside Edition running for more than three decades.

Watch: Inside Edition returns to the TMJ4 afternoon lineup today

Inside Edition returns to TMJ4 next week

Inside Edition starts this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. right here on TMJ4.

