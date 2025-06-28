Indulge your senses: Milwaukee Zoo announces details for A La Carte at the Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced the return of A La Cart at the Zoo for its 39th year.

A La Carte at the Zoo will run from Aug. 14 through Aug. 17 and will allow zoo-goers to listen to music while visiting their favorite animals. Oh, and don’t forget the long list of participating restaurants that will be offering delicious eats!

The Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

All musical entertainment will be included with Zoo admission, a Zoo Pass membership is also valid for A La Carte at the Zoo. Parking, food, special attractions, and rides are available with an additional fee.

National headliners for A La Carte at the Zoo below:

Phillip Phillips - Thursday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Los Lonely Boys - Friday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Locash - Saturday, Aug 16 at 7 p.m.

You will not leave hungry! The full list of participating restaurants is below:

A la Crepes

BelAir Cantina

Brew City Snowballs

Bubble Waffle Shoppes

Catalano Corn

Chillwaukee Pops

C-Viche

La Masa

Lumpia City

Margaux Brasserie

Milwaukee Pretzel Company

MIL-WOK-EE

Motor Restaurant

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Po’ Manz Food

Saz’s

Scrima’s Woodfired Pizza

Shawarma House

Thunder Bay Grille

Tots on the Street

Ultimate Confections Desserts feat. Suzy’s Cream Cheesecakes

Wok in the Zoo

The fun does not stop there! Other attractions will be available throughout the Zoo.

The Zoo’s animal buildings will be open late in celebration, closing an hour before the festival ends. Other favorites will be available, including the North Shore Bank Safari Train, Penzeys Carousel, Sky Safari, virtual reality experiences, and more!

A La Carte at the Zoo is a cashless event. Credit or debit cards will be accepted for all admission, parking, merchandise, and attractions.

Click here for ticket information.

