MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Public Museum’s new home will feature an outdoor art installation that will greet guests before they walk in.

It’s made of copper and represents the cultural heritage of Native American tribes in Wisconsin.

Indigenous artist Mark Fischer of the Oneida Nation designed the outdoor installation for the Future Museum. The copper structure, titled "The Gathering Place," symbolizes a dome of aspen trees.

Indigenous artist explains the meaning behind a planned art installation at the Milwaukee Public Museum

Fischer says aspen trees are interconnected and have a way of communicating with each other. The branches, all bending inward to form a circular covering, symbolize Wisconsin’s 11 recognized nations unified.

Each of the branches will be supported by a pole mimicking a tree trunk. Each nation’s uniquely carved floral pattern will be etched into its corresponding pole. The sculpture will be located in the Future Museum’s plaza, a green space adjacent to the museum building and in front of the parking structure.

This area will be free and open to the public year-round, giving both museum visitors and people in the neighborhood the opportunity to enjoy "The Gathering Place" art installation as well as other works of public art at their leisure.

