Increased flights, bigger planes added at Mitchell International Airport for Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE — Expect to see increased flights, bigger planes, and more staff at Mitchell International Airport (MKE) ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July.

MKE airport director Brian Dranzik anticipates a "considerable uptick in travelers," with over 50,000 people expected to attend the RNC", according to an emailed press release on Monday.

Leading up to the Convention, United Airlines is adding ten nonstop round-trip flights from Washington D.C., and two from Denver, and American Airlines has an additional nonstop round-trip flight from New York. Additional flights are scheduled for Friday, July 19, the day after the Convention ends.

Existing flights are getting an upgrade too. United Airlines and American Airlines are swapping larger planes into routes from Chicago, Newark, and Washington D.C.

MKE will also increase staffing around the RNC dates to improve the airport experience. “For many, MKE Airport will be the first impression of our city, and I’m extremely proud of the work being done by our entire Airport team to give travelers a positive and memorable experience,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

MKE recently added carpet, signage, Dunkin' Donuts, and snack shop Lakeshore Supply as part of its summer upgrade.

Non-RNC travelers can take advantage of new MKE flights to Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Raleigh, and Seattle being added throughout the summer.

View all MKE flight schedules on the Mitchell International Airport website.

