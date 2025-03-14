'I'm worried': Parents voice concerns as three more MPS Schools close over lead hazards

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced the closure of three schools starting Monday, following concerns about "significant lead hazards."

Parents and family members of MPS staff are now voicing their worries, and many are left questioning the timing and the safety of their childrens' learning environments.

MHD said that during visual assessments this week, officials identified significant lead hazards at Starms Early Childhood Center, Fernwood Montessori School, and LaFollette School. As a result, all three schools will close starting Monday, March 17, to allow for necessary cleaning and remediation.

"To be honest, I'm not surprised," said Paradice Xiong, a parent whose children attended LaFollette School. "How are you guys just now finding out? You guys should've been did this. You should've did this in the summer time before these kids came into the school."

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins Paradice Xiong is a parent whose children attended LaFollette School. The school will temporarily close Monday due to "significant lead hazards."

Xiong's comments reflect a common sentiment among parents, who are struggling to understand why such critical health issues are being discovered only now.

They're saying the school might be closed until after spring break and that's not affecting just the teachers, but the students," said Torcell Fox, a parent whose child attends Starms Early Childhood Center. "It's just crazy because where did this come from? What's going on?"

He expressed deep concern for his son's health and safety, as students are now moved to different schools until the issues are resolved.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins Torcell Fox picks up his son from Starms Early Childhood Center. The school is set to close starting Monday due to "significant lead hazards," according to MHD.

"How do we know, even when he goes to the other school, how do we know it's safe?" Fox said.

Parents are not the only ones concerned. Paul Smith is the spouse of a staff member at Fernwood Montessori School.

"I'm worried," Smith said. "We've got buildings that are close to 100 years old, and we have thousands of students in these old schools and it's going to keep happening."

He said he feels these issues should have been addressed decades ago, and now he feels the district is at a boiling point.

"My wife has to work here every day. What kind of environment is she working in? Who is protecting her? Who is protecting the students? This is not a new problem," he said.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins Paul Smith's wife works at Fernwood Montessori School. He's concerned about her health and the aging infrastructure within MPS after the health department announced the school would close Monday due to "significant lead hazards."

These concerns extend beyond health, bringing into question the educational continuity for students affected by this crisis.

"What if these kids genuinely feel that this school is their escape? Or what if these kids genuinely love this school," said Xoing, who is concerned to learn students will have to attend different schools while their buildings are cleaned and remediated.

"He's been drinking the water here. He has been here every single day. He don't miss a day, so should we get him tested now? There are so many questions and they're basically going unanswered," said Fox.

MHD and MPS are encouraging families to attend a free lead screening clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at Bradley Tech High School.

This clinicwill cater to families from a total of seven schools impacted by potential unsafe levels of lead in recent weeks: Golda Meir, Kagel, Trowbridge, Maryland Avenue, Starms, Fernwood, and LaFollette.

As parents continue to navigate the complexities of this situation, their concerns about the health and safety of their children remain front and center and they're calling on the district to "do better."

