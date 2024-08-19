'I'm just so grateful': Milwaukee teen receives Northwestern Mutual Scholarship

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual is committed to providing access to quality education to college-bound students from the Milwaukee area.

The 2024 Hometown HBCU Connection Scholarship awarded nine students annual grants of $7500 in both freshman and sophomore years.

Junior and senior students will be mentored by company leaders, eligible for paid internships, and be considered for employment after graduation.

Taylor Harris is among this year's cohort.

She is attending Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, majoring in criminal justice.

"To know that there's a group of people that see the bigger picture and see that there are some of us who actually want to do something with our lives," said Harris.

Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, has been championing access to education for all students, regardless of race or income status for more the 25 years.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error